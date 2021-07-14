50/50 Thursdays
Suspect arrested in death of woman struck by stray bullet near US Naval Academy

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was staying while helping her son get settled in at the U.S. Naval Academy.(Source: GoFundMe)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WAFB) - Annapolis Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of Michelle Cummings.

Cummings was killed by a stray bullet back in June while she attending her son’s Naval Academy signing.

Angelo Harrod has been charged with first and second-degree murder charges in Cummings’ death. He is also being charged with two counts of attempted murder for the incident that lead to her death.

Angelo Harrod
Angelo Harrod(CBS Baltimore)

Police believe one bullet missed its intended target, two people in an SUV and went through a wooded area, hitting Cummings while she sat on the patio of a hotel.

