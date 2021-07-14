Southeastern gets ‘new look’ with unveiling of new logos

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - When students return in the fall, they’ll find that the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University will have a “fresh look”.

The university rolled out brand new logos today that will be used by both the school and its athletic programs. The change comes as the university approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025.

We are SOOOO ready to be back in Strawberry Stadium this fall! We just can't stop looking at this beautiful new turf. #LionUp 🦁 🏈 ⚽️ Posted by Southeastern Louisiana University on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

“Since its opening in 1925, Southeastern has had a long and storied history of empowering generations of students to reach for and achieve their best future,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain. “As we are in the final years of our first century and beginning to envision our second century, the time has come to update and unify the university’s brand and identity.”

Drawing from iconic elements of Southeastern’s identity, campus, and heritage, the new logos bridge Southeastern’s history and future, Crain said.

“Logos should reflect our character, strengths, excellence, and values. These new logos do just that,” added Crain. “The logo change is merely the beginning of a process to give Southeastern a modern brand identity that will lead us into the centennial anniversary.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.