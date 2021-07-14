Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles to remain open through July 30th

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than ten months after Hurricane Laura, residents still need assistance, which is why the recovery center at Washington Marion High School will not be closing Friday as scheduled.

The new extension date that was approved for the Recovery Service Center here in Lake Charles is July 30.

“We were excited to keep this site open a few weeks longer, we encourage everyone to come out and utilize the site, you know, if you have any questions, or if there’s something that you may need help with, take advantage of the site while it’s available,” said Mike Steele, the communications director at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency and Preparedness.

Opening back on June 21, the recovery service center serves as a one-stop-shop, allowing families to talk face-to-face with agencies like FEMA and the US Small Business Administration.

Steel says local officials in Calcasieu and Cameron parish have been instrumental in helping.

“They were very supportive of the site. The mayor himself came out and took a look at the site last week,” he said.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter even posting on his Facebook page on July 7, saying, in part: “I must give credit where it is due. I am very appreciative of the Resource Service Center set up at Washington Marion High School. FEMA and SBA have brought a great asset to Lake Charles with this initiative. I thank them for it. "

FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber says -- since its opening, the site has had over 1,000 people.

“Last week it was 500,” she said. “So now we have over 1000 people here since this open, so there’s a great need here in Lake Charles, and we’re happy to have this center here to help those who are in need.”

She says it is important to get the word out.

“It’s very important that people who did not get the help that they thought they needed last year due to covid or due to, you know, virtual registration and anything like that, we do encourage them to come here and get that help and get those questions answered,” she said.

Suber says FEMA is helping people with appeal letters at the site as well.

If you are unable to visit the site, you can call 1-800-621-3362, or you can visit disasterassistance.gov

