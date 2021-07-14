Police: No foul play suspected in deaths on Engleside Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No foul play is suspected in two deaths on Engleside Street, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say.

Two bodies were found by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies conducting a welfare check at a residence in the 1800 block of Engleside around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department. Lake Charles police handled the investigation because the home is inside the city limits.

“Neither of the bodies exhibited any signs of injury or foul play,” Dr. Terry Welke, Calcasieu Parish Coroner, said in a news release by the city. “Toxicology studies are pending to determine if both deaths were drug-related.”

The deceased have been identified as Brigitte Derouen Shows, 51, and Jason Edward Thoman, 35.

Fondel asked anyone with information pertinent to this investigation to contact lead investigator Det. Andrew Malveaux at 337-491-1311.

