50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Police: No foul play suspected in deaths on Engleside Street

Two bodies found at home on Engleside Street.
Two bodies found at home on Engleside Street.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No foul play is suspected in two deaths on Engleside Street, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say.

Two bodies were found by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies conducting a welfare check at a residence in the 1800 block of Engleside around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department. Lake Charles police handled the investigation because the home is inside the city limits.

“Neither of the bodies exhibited any signs of injury or foul play,” Dr. Terry Welke, Calcasieu Parish Coroner, said in a news release by the city. “Toxicology studies are pending to determine if both deaths were drug-related.”

The deceased have been identified as Brigitte Derouen Shows, 51, and Jason Edward Thoman, 35.

Fondel asked anyone with information pertinent to this investigation to contact lead investigator Det. Andrew Malveaux at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

The LWC says “Back to Work Louisiana” is helping the economy rebound by connecting job seekers...
Louisiana Workforce Commission to host job fairs across the state
DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact...
DeRidder police seeking identity of alleged theft suspect
Evidence presented in court revealed that from October 2017 through June 2018, Fee and Carroll...
Two men sentenced for allegedly excavating arrowheads in Kisatchie National Forest
SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2021