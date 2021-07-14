50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her...
Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found.

Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Penelakut Island, off the coast of British Columbia, was the site of an indigenous boarding...
160 unmarked graves discovered at indigenous boarding school in Canada
Former Kuper Island School student Eddy Charlie said he remembers seeing more and more empty...
Former student of indigenous school where graves found talks about empty beds, empty tables
Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles to remain open through July 30th
Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles to remain open through July 30th
Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles to remain open through July 30th
Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles to remain open through July 30th