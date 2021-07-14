50/50 Thursdays
Mo’ Money: Sha’Carri Richardson offered $250K deal with vaping company

Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive for marijuana. (Source: GETTY IMAGES via CNN Newsource)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Even though she missed her golden opportunity to participate in the Olympics, another door has opened for Sha’Carri Richardson......a green door.

Vaping organization Dr. Dabber, an organization that specializes in all things weed, has offered an opportunity for the track star that won’t require any training. The company offered Richardson $250,000 to become one of their ambassadors, according to TMZ.

“We are saddened to learn of your recent suspension from the US Track and Field team due to THC,” the company wrote in an offer letter, “we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing.”

More: Sha’Carri Richardson can’t run in Olympics after testing positive for THC

Dr. Dabber continued, “Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rings and vape pens as a resident doctor.”

It’s unclear how long the partnership will be, but for Sha’Carri Richardson it’s a great way to make some quick dough.

