McNeese Volleyball Announces 2021 Schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second-year McNeese head volleyball coach Kristee Porter has announced the 2021 schedule which includes 11 home matches, seven of which are Southland Conference matches.

After playing their home matches at SP Arnett Middle School last year due to hurricane damage to the Health and Human Performance Arena, the Cowgirls will return to Lake Charles and campus this season to play their home matches at the Ralph O. Ward Rec Complex while the H&HP Arena is currently being repaired.

”We are excited to have a regular-season schedule again and an opportunity to compete against some really talented programs,” said Porter. “This year will be a challenge with a young roster, and it’s intended to grow us up quickly. Every team on the schedule will be competitive and they will help us become more prepared for a very difficult conference schedule.”

The Cowgirls have two scrimmages scheduled before the season opener at the North Texas Invitational. McNeese will also take part in tournaments at the University of Houston and at the Baylor Invitational.

McNeese will open its home schedule against Lamar in a non-conference match on Aug. 31. The Cowgirls will also host UL-Monroe, Prairie View, and Texas Southern in non-conference home matches.

Southland Conference play for the Cowgirls will begin on the road at Houston Baptist on Sept. 25 with its SLC home opener scheduled for Sept. 30 against Nicholls. Last year, the season was compressed into only a conference schedule due to COVID 19.

The Cowgirls posted a 5-7 overall record and nearly missed the Southland Conference Tournament.McNeese opened the 2020 season with back-to-back wins over Southeastern La. and Nicholls before dropping its next four matches including a loss to preseason favorite Stephen F. Austin.

The Cowgirls halted the losing streak with three straight wins before closing the season on a three-match losing skid. Junior outside hitter Regan Stiawalt garnered All-SLC third team, SLC All-Academic (2nd team), and All-Louisiana (2nd team) honors. Stiawalt will be one of six returnees who will welcome 10 newcomers including nine freshmen when the team reports to campus next month.

Aug. 14 Blue/Gold Scrimmage 1 p.m.

Aug. 21 La. Tech (Scrimmage) 2 p.m.

Aug. 27-28 at North Texas Invitational (North Texas, Grambling, South Dakota State)

Aug. 31 Lamar 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 3-4 at Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup (Houston, Mississippi State, UL-Monroe)

Sept. 7 UL-Monroe 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 at UT-Arlington (DH) 10:30 a.m./2:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Prairie View 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17-18 at Baylor Invitational (Baylor, Rice)

Sept. 21 Texas Southern 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 *at Houston Baptist 1 p.m.

Sept. 30 *Nicholls 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 *New Orleans 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 *at Southeastern La. 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 *at Northwestern State 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 *at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 *at Incarnate Word 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 *Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 *Incarnate Word 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 *Southeastern La. 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 *Northwestern State 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 *at Nicholls 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 *at New Orleans 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 *Houston Baptist 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18-21 Southland Conference Tournament (Hammond, La.)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.