Louisiana Workforce Commission to host job fairs across the state

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission says their newly launched “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign will culminate in a statewide job fair August 4.

The job fair will bring together employers and future employees from every corner of the state to help get Louisianians back into the workforce, and the first 30 minutes at every event will give veterans priority, according to the LWC.

“We know that employers are hiring and that people are eager to get back to work,” LWC Secretary Ava Cates said. “This job fair will go a long way in connecting people who have been out of work to life-sustaining careers at a time when they need it the most.”

The LWC says job fairs will take place at the following:

• Alexandria, Randolph Riverfront Center, 9 a.m – 12 p.m.

• Baton Rouge, Raising Cane’s River Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Houma, Municipal Auditorium, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Lafayette, Cajun Dome, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Lake Charles, Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Monroe, Monroe Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• New Orleans, Ernest Morial Convention Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Shreveport, Shreveport Convention Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The LWC says “Back to Work Louisiana” is helping the economy rebound by connecting job seekers with the careers they need to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table for their families.

“The Back to Work Louisiana job fair was designed with emlpoyers and employees in mind,” Cates said. “We know the pandemic has made the past 18 months challenging for so many across our state. This job fair and this campaign helps fulfill LWC’s core purpose which is putting people to work.”

For more information about “Back to Work Louisiana,” click HERE. For employers wanting to register to be a part of the job fair, click HERE.

