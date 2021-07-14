State lawmakers considering historic veto session

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed 28 bills, but now, an override for some of those vetoed bills may be on the horizon as state lawmakers consider going back to Baton Rouge for a historic veto session.

“If there’s going to be an override session, it would be a tremendous mistake to override what creates that right balance in my view and in the view of about 70% of Louisiana,” Edwards said.

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder was in Southwest Louisiana Tuesday for an open discussion in Ragley. He said he believes three of the bills will have enough momentum for a successful overturn.

“The veto override is part of our process, it’s nothing new. Just like the governor’s process of being able to veto those bills, that’s his constitutional right. Our constitutional right is to be able to come in and to be able to override them,” Schexnayder said.

One of the bills would ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

“I think it’s a huge push from the everyday people out there that understand the issues of protecting women’s and children’s rights. This is a bill, that’s what it does,” Schexnayder said.

The other bill stirring up controversy would allow anyone over the age of 21 to conceal carry without a permit.

“Eighty percent of my district was supportive of that bill. I think it’s something that the people want, and that’s what we were sent to Baton Rouge to do - is to do what the people ask us to do.”

The third bill gaining momentum is in regards to construction. He said the political process is moving forward in the direction to be able to pass these vetoed bills.

If the veto session happens, it will be the first in Louisiana since the current state constitution was adopted in the 1970s. Under the state constitution, a veto session can happen if a majority of both the house and senate declare in writing that a veto session is necessary. If that happens this year, the veto session will start July 20, and last no longer than five days.

You can find the complete list of bills vetoed by Gov. Edwards during the 2021 legislative session HERE.

