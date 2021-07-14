Local experts weigh in on child tax credit payments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Parents may see some extra money in their bank accounts this week.

Monthly child tax credit advance payments are set to start going out to eligible parents this week, on Thursday, July 15. The payment installments are part of the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill signed back in March.

The credit is meant to help families with childcare expenses. Some say the credit is a game-changer because it brings immediate relief to struggling households.

These upcoming monthly payments are considered to be an advance on eligible parents’ 2022 tax returns. Eligible taxpayers will be allowed to opt-out of the advance payments and take the money all during tax season.

Local taxpayers say there is a way to opt-out of the payments and for some that might be a better option if they can afford to do it.

About 39 million households will be eligible for the monthly child tax credit. According to the IRS, about 88% of children in the U.S. are covered by it.

Jeromy Bourque, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with Wright Moore Dehart Dupuis & Hutchinson said reception of the child tax credit is wide-range among his clients.

”There was an article released last week that says only 50 percent of people are aware of this in the U.S and I feel like a lot of people are aware of it,” said Bourque. “Every week, I post a tax/business tip and I’ve reached over 130,000 people and it always garners a lot of comments.”

After a year of constant budget changes, it’s safe to say local tax firms are busier than normal.

”We’re going through trying times but we’re also doing the most work we’ve ever done,” Bourque said. “So, it’s like a business challenge to figure out how do we handle all the change.”

Payments of up to $300 per month, per child, will continue through December 15. This applies to families with kids up to 17 years old and allows them to get the credit in monthly payments instead of waiting until their tax returns.

“There’s been kind of a mass panic and for good reason...there are some things to be concerned about,” Bourque said. “If your income increased a lot during 2021 compared to 2020 or because of COVID, you didn’t make much money and in 2021, you’re getting back to those levels...you could be getting this credit in advance and then have to pay it back because you were deemed ineligible based on 2020 tax returns. So, there is some kind of panic there.”

When it comes to potentially owing some of the money back, Bourque says it’s possible, depending on the circumstance, but it’s not clear.

”To some people, it’s nickles and dimes...but for some of those parents that is a big help.”

Speaking as a parent and local business owner, Summer Young says for our region the money can be beneficial for local families still struggling to make ends meet after the burden of last year’s storms.

”Some people suffered a great loss and have had to learn how to rebuild. We learned a lot of our clients didn’t have homeowners insurance, life insurance...because they’re barely trying to hold onto car insurance, health insurance, and other expenses and the storms added more financial strain,” said Young. “So, this money is going to help with a lot of things - school supplies, groceries, etc.”

Young owns Emily’s Tax Service and said they’ve received numerous emails and calls within the past 2 weeks from current and new clients inquiring about the child tax credit.

She says for many people, 2020 was a culture shock, in terms of their financial health due to all the uncertainties surrounding the financial market and mother nature.

Here are some commonly asked questions regarding the child tax credit.

How much is the child tax credit?

For each child under age 6, it is $3,600. That breaks down to $300 per month. For children ages 6-17, it is $3,000, or a breakdown of $250 per month. Children who turn 17 in 2021 are among those who qualify.

The payments will go to those with these adjustable gross incomes:

$75,000 or less for singles

$112,500 or less for heads of household

$150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers

When will the monthly child tax credit payment arrive?

Payments will continue through December on the following dates:

Friday, August 13

Wednesday, September 15

Friday, October 15

Monday, November 15

Wednesday, December 15

Do I have to take the monthly child tax credit payment?

The deadline has closed for eligible taxpayers still wanting to opt-out of the July 15 payment. However, there is still time to opt-out of future payments.

The IRS has launched the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to allow families to check if they are enrolled to get the payments. Taxpayers can also unenroll there, to stop getting the payments and provide or update bank account information for direct deposit.

Families have until August 2 to change their status and choose not to get the monthly payments for the remainder of 2021.

“To access the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, a person must first verify their identity,” the IRS said. “If a person has an existing IRS username or an ID.me account with a verified identity, they can use those accounts to easily sign in. People without an existing account will be asked to verify their identity with a form of photo identification using ID.me, a trusted third party for the IRS.”

Is it better to take the monthly child tax credit or the lump sum?

It depends on your financial situation. One reason there was a push for the monthly payment was to help cut childhood poverty. Parents who have a lower income and are struggling could use the money immediately on food, diapers, clothing, child care, or whatever is needed.

For those who do not need the money immediately, or who anticipate possibly having to pay taxes to the IRS in the spring, they are able to opt-out and know that the full amount will be available at tax time.

Another reason to consider opting out is if your income increases this year to a level where you no longer qualify for the credit. If that happens, but you have taken the advance payment, you may then be required to pay it back after filing a tax return.

There is also the unknown. It is not certain whether Congress will pass new tax laws that could affect how much taxpayers can expect to get next year when filing taxes. The last time around, it happened right in the middle of tax season this year when $10,200 in unemployment benefits from 2020 were made tax-free by the American Rescue Plan -- a month after tax filings started pouring into the IRS.

Can I get the child tax credit if I don’t normally file income taxes?

Yes. The IRS has updated the Non-filer Sign-up tool used for the COVID-19 stimulus payments so that eligible Americans who normally don’t have to file a tax return – mainly those with lower incomes, those who are homeless or other underserved groups – can sign up.

Will the monthly child tax credit continue in 2022?

The increased and monthly child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan is only good for 2021 and is not set to continue in 2022. But in President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan, he is proposing extending it to 2025. Some members of Congress have called to make it permanent.

