James Landreneau adds DII All-American Brianna Santos to roster

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau has announced another addition to his 2022 roster in Brianna Santos, a Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) first-team All-American who has spent the last two years at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

The native of San Mateo, Calif., was also named to the 2021 D2CCA All-South Region First Team as a utility player.

”Brianna brings a few different variables to our team which is exciting,” said Landreneau. “She has a very sharp softball IQ and is very mature in the way she handles herself on and off the field. Santos is extremely intelligent and has great leadership skills. She is mentally tough which will be a huge asset to the rest of our team. We are excited to welcome her to our Cowgirl Softball family.”

In 2021, Santos played in all 42 games- 26 as an outfielder and 16 as a catcher. She led her team with a .418 batting average, .842 slugging percent, 61 hits, 41 runs scored, 45 RBI, 14 home runs including three grand slams, five triples, and was second on the team with 10 doubles with a .948 fielding percent.

Santos ranked in the Top 10 in several categories in the South Central Region including third in home runs, home runs per game, and total bases. She also ranked fifth in triples and slugging percentage and tied for sixth in RBI.

The sophomore tallied 19 multi-hit games this season including a season-high four hits against New Mexico Highlands. She also had a three-home run game against Colorado State-Pueblo that also included four RBI. Santos becomes the third transfer for the Cowgirls this offseason. Landreneau announced the signing of Memphis transfer pitcher Olivia Johnson on Monday and Tennessee transfer infielder Josie Willingham in June.

