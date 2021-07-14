Four accused of smuggling drugs into parish jail, authorities say

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Four people have been accused of smuggling drugs into the Beauregard Parish Jail, according to authorities.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 28, Beauregard/Deridder Narcotics Task Force investigators began investigating an incident in which Carrie Dickens and Trent Rivers allegedly placed methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana in an area of the Beauregard parish jail parking lot where a jail trusty, Eric Cooper, allegedly later picked the drugs up and distributed them to inmate Cory Thompson.

The investigation began when the BPSO correctional division began intercepting phone calls about the transaction, and the information was provided to NTF investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dickens and Rivers dropped off the drugs by a dumpster at the jail parking lot on June 27, and a phone video call was obtained showing Dickens and Thompson talking and Thompson telling Dickens where to drop the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

A surveillance video showed a vehicle occupied by Dickens and Rivers entering and exiting the BPSO jail parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Video surveillance depicts Cooper in the area of the dumpster where Dickens and Rivers dropped the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says a second video call was intercepted which showed Thompson telling Dickens that the plan worked.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dickens, Rivers, Thompson and Cooper were all charged with the following:

Criminal conspiracy to commit distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine).

Criminal conspiracy to commit distribution of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic cannabinoids).

Criminal conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

