50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Four accused of smuggling drugs into parish jail, authorities say

The investigation began when the BPSO correctional division began intercepting phone calls...
The investigation began when the BPSO correctional division began intercepting phone calls about the transaction and this information was provided to NTF investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.(BPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Four people have been accused of smuggling drugs into the Beauregard Parish Jail, according to authorities.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 28, Beauregard/Deridder Narcotics Task Force investigators began investigating an incident in which Carrie Dickens and Trent Rivers allegedly placed methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana in an area of the Beauregard parish jail parking lot where a jail trusty, Eric Cooper, allegedly later picked the drugs up and distributed them to inmate Cory Thompson.

The investigation began when the BPSO correctional division began intercepting phone calls about the transaction, and the information was provided to NTF investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dickens and Rivers dropped off the drugs by a dumpster at the jail parking lot on June 27, and a phone video call was obtained showing Dickens and Thompson talking and Thompson telling Dickens where to drop the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

A surveillance video showed a vehicle occupied by Dickens and Rivers entering and exiting the BPSO jail parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Video surveillance depicts Cooper in the area of the dumpster where Dickens and Rivers dropped the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says a second video call was intercepted which showed Thompson telling Dickens that the plan worked.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dickens, Rivers, Thompson and Cooper were all charged with the following:

  • Criminal conspiracy to commit distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine).
  • Criminal conspiracy to commit distribution of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic cannabinoids).
  • Criminal conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Mo’ Money: Sha’Carri Richardson offered $250K deal with vaping company
The LWC says “Back to Work Louisiana” is helping the economy rebound by connecting job seekers...
Louisiana Workforce Commission to host job fairs across the state
Two bodies found at home on Engleside Street.
Police: No foul play suspected in deaths on Engleside Street
DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact...
DeRidder police seeking identity of alleged theft suspect