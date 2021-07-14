First Alert Forecast: Weather remains in cruise control with no major changes expected

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday was another day of typical summer weather, with afternoon showers and storms that died off just after sunset. These formed along the sea-breeze around noon and moved north with outflow boundaries driving further storm development.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

If this forecast sounds like a broken record, it is, and nothing appears to be changing anytime soon! So expect more of the same weather to continue for the foreseeable future. At least it makes it easier to know when the rain will likely occur, which is good for any outdoor activities you may have now through next week.

Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. But it will be humid so it will feel warmer with heat indices near 100 during the afternoons before cooling showers arrive. I am placing the rain chance at 40% each day now through next week.

The models are hinting at the possibility of a change in the upper level winds by next week. If that occurs it could increase our rain chances, but for now I’ll leave the forecast unchanged until there is more consistency on that.

The tropics remain very quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next week or so at least. It is normal for there to be periods of time with no tropical activity, especially early in the season like this.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

