FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms arrive once again, hot and muggy to end the week

We have seen plenty of rain over the course of the year (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dry start after a rather stormy end to our Tuesday afternoon as storms moved across Southwest Louisiana bringing very heavy rainfall as well as gusty winds with frequent lightning. Unfortunately, the pattern doesn’t look to change as we head throughout the next few days which will mean the chances for daily afternoon and evening storms will continue as well as our warm and muggy nights.

A sea breeze will help to spark additional showers and storms this afternoon (KPLC)

Making your way out the door this morning to work or any errands that you may have you may want to grab the sunglasses as we’ll start off mostly sunny to partly cloudy just like our Tuesday morning. Temperatures range from the lower to middle 70′s across the area, but as the sun rises we will warm quickly and head back into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s once again. The big story for today will be the heat indices as they climb into the triple digits at times ahead of any cooling showers or storms we may see. Our chances of rain once again will be dependent upon the sea breeze lifting to the north and then outflow from other showers and storms to help spark more through the afternoon. Make sure to have the rain gear nearby especially for the afternoon commute and of course if you plan on being outdoors keep an eye to the sky.

Showers and storms daily with hot and muggy afternoons (KPLC)

High pressure sitting off to our east will continue to meander around the coast of Florida providing plenty of southerly flow and moisture in the area, which will help to spark our shower and storm chances for the next few days. No real change in the weather pattern is expected through the weekend so highs in the lower 90′s can be expect through the weekend with it feeling even warmer at times so make sure to have plenty of fluids if you are working outdoors. A subtle change in the pattern does look possible heading into next week as a slight dip in the jet stream looks to bring a weak boundary in from the north that will trigger more showers and storms through the beginning of next week. This time of year most of the boundary begin to stall to the north or they never make it here as they fizzle out and this one looks to do the same.

Several disturbances keep us unsettled into next week (KPLC)

If you are hoping for drier weather in the coming days the forecast doesn’t look too good for that as even into next week scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. Thankfully even with the daily storm chances our rain totals are on the lower end with many areas seeing an inch or just above on average over the next 7 days, but with the heavier downpours and slower moving storms some areas could receive more. The tropics remain quiet for now across the Gulf and Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center has outlined an area in the far northern Atlantic with a 10% chance of formation, but this will be of no impact to the Gulf. For now enjoy the sunshine during the morning hours and keep an eye out for the storms.

Heavy downpours and storms look to bring 1-2 inches of rain to Southwest Louisiana (KPLC)

Saharan Dust looks to keep the tropics quiet for now (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

