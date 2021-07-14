50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder police seeking identity of alleged theft suspect

DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.
DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.(DPD)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged theft suspect.

Someone went into the Missing Sock Laundromat on West Drive and opened the lock of a coin exchange machine, taking all the money from within during the early hours of Monday, July 12, according to DeRidder police.

DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact...
DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.(DPD)
DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact...
DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.(DPD)

DeRidder police are asking those who recognize the suspect in the photos to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.

You do not have to leave your name, a number will be assigned to you, according to DeRidder police.

