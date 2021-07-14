50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Coach O is on the ‘hot seat,’ national media outlet claims

Tigers went 5-5 in 2020 after undefeated championship season
WAFB file photo of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron during a postgame press conference.
WAFB file photo of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron during a postgame press conference.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An article from CBS Sports.com claims LSU’s Ed Orgeron is one of nine college football coaches on the “hot seat” heading into the 2021 college football season.

The article defined the coaches’ with the most urgent situation as “win or be fired”

Orgeron’s status was classified as “start improving now” by CBS Sports.

An article from a national sports media outlet claims LSU’s Ed Orgeron is one of nine college...
An article from a national sports media outlet claims LSU’s Ed Orgeron is one of nine college football coaches on the “hot seat” heading into the 2021 college football season.(WAFB)

“Part of this is the curse of an undefeated championship season in 2019; there’s arguably nowhere but down from there,” the article says.

Orgeron became LSU’s interim head coach when Les Miles was fired halfway through the 2016 season. He was later named the program’s full-time head coach at the end of that season.

RELATED: Stingley Jr., Deculus set to represent LSU at SEC Media Days

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron

Orgeron boasts a 40-9 (.816) record as head coach at LSU, which ties him for most wins in school history by a coach in the first 49 games of his career. After the 2019 season, he signed a six-year, $42 million extension.

During the 2020 season, in which LSU faced exclusively Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponents, the Tigers got out to a 2-3 start before finishing 5-5.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports writes that even with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, few people expected LSU to go 5-5 in 2020.

He also writes LSU and its athletics department have had to work to improve the university’s handling of sexual assault reporting following a damning report earlier this year and extensive local and national media coverage.

RELATED: LSU goes all but silent on Title IX failures; lawmakers look toward what’s next

The upcoming 2021 season will feature a return of normalcy with full fan capacity and non-conference opponents.

LSU will open the season in Southern California against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4. The Tigers will then host two non-conference opponents back-to-back before opening up SEC play on the road at Miss. State in Starkville, Miss.

Do you think Coach O is on the “hot seat?” Take the poll below to let us know.

The other eight coaches the report names as having their jobs on the line are:

  • Scott Frost (Nebraska)
  • Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech)
  • Randy Edsall (UConn)
  • Herm Edwards (Arizona State)
  • Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)
  • Clay Helton (USC)
  • Walt Bell (UMass)
  • Dana Dimel (UTEP)

Get the most up-to-date news analysis of SEC Media Days by following the WAFB 9Sports on Twitter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons at Newman. (Source: Garland...
Arch Manning finishing up recruiting trips, turning focus to upcoming Newman season
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA
Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp
Frank Wilson football camp PKG 6.19.21
Frank Wilson to hold first Elite Showcase camp at McNeese
Frank Wilson Elite Showcase PKG
Arch Manning will be a junior this fall for Newman
Memorable weekend for 2023 Louisiana QB’s