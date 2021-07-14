Barbe’s Nyjah Fontenot lands on 2021 MaxPreps All-America Softball Team

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School has received numerous awards this season for the work the Bucs and Lady Bucs put in on the diamond. Both teams won a Class 5A Championship and now both can boast All-American athletes as MaxPreps named outfielder Nyjah Fontenot to its 2021 MaxPreps All-America Softball Team.

Fontenot, an Arkansas commit, was named to the first team. Her power bat in the Barbe lineup was a difference-maker as the junior totaled 11 home runs this year. She had a strong showing at the state tournament as well with a two-RBI single in the semifinals and a solo home run vs. Airline in the state title game.

As MaxPreps highlights, Fontenot also possesses elite speed on the basepaths as she tallied 31 stolen bases this past season.

Barbe’s softball team also received praise from MaxPreps as the publication ranked the Lady Bucs the seventh-best team in the country following a 31-2 season.

