Woman facing problems with alleged contractor fraud

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Fraudulent contractors are active year-round but have been especially prevalent since Hurricane Laura.

“I end up getting up crying, because I don’t know what’s going to happen next or how I am going to fix all of this or who is going to fix it,” Ragley resident Shelia Weldon said.

Recently widowed, Weldon is picking up the pieces Hurricanes Laura and Delta left behind; however, she says she is now facing another obstacle.

She said she paid a contractor to rebuild her house, but the contractor has done everything but that.

“He did put the roof on my house - part way,” Weldon said. “There’s holes in it. It’s not all put together the way it should be. Putting the sheet rock and installation, all of that back in, and nothing has been done.”

After many phone calls expressing her frustration, Weldon said the job is still incomplete.

“When it rained on Sunday, it tore the metal off my roof in places. So, now I have more water coming in my house,” Weldon said.

A friend of Weldon’s and a past employee of the contractor said she chose to leave the business after several complaints had been made.

“Unfortunately, I have been getting a lot of phone calls, because the workers aren’t showing up, he’s not returning phone calls,” DeAnn Collins said. “Just disrespectful, non-professional.”

Weldon said she just wants a refund so her home can be livable once again.

“It was just devastating to come back to,” Weldon said. “I cried worse when I came back than when I left, because I really felt like my home would be fixed.”

To report a contractor fraud complaint, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says to call 337-463-3281.

