50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Will Wade adds Brandon Chambers to Tigers staff

(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has added Brandon Chambers to the basketball coaching staff, head coach Will Wade announced on Tuesday, July 13.

Chambers will be the assistant to the head coach. He has served the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Texas Southern University in Houston under former LSU head coach Johnny Jones.

Chambers was a student coach at Virginia Common Wealth in 2011 when Wade was an assistant coach and the Rams reached the Final Four.

“We look forward to Brandon joining our staff at LSU,” said Wade. “I have known Brandon for 12 years and have watched him rise through the coaching ranks with great success. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the game and will have a tremendous impact on our program.”

Texas Southern was 17-8 last season, winning the SWAC Tournament and defeating Mount St. Mary’s, 60-52, in an NCAA First Four contest. Prior to his time at Texas Southern, he served three years at the University of Nevada.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Louisiana House of Representatives
College athletes could soon have more money in their pockets
LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer was named the LSWA Louisiana Player of the Year Thursday. In...
LSU’s Pointer Named Louisiana women’s basketball POY; two SWLA natives receive honors
KeyShawn Feazell enters transfer portal
KeyShawn Feazell enters transfer portal
Lynn Kennedy aims to rebuild Cowgirl roster with eight signees
Lynn Kennedy aims to rebuild Cowgirl roster with eight signees