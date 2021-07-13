Two bodies found on Engleside Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two bodies have been found at a home on Engleside Street, authorities say.

Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said authorities are working to find out exactly what happened, but the incident appears to be suspicious.

The bodies were reported around 12:30 p.m.

While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over to the Lake Charles Police Department because Engleside is inside the city.

Engleside Street is near St. Patrick’s Hospital.

