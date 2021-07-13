SWLA Arrest Report - July 12, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 12, 2021.

Jennifer Lane Peltier, 27, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Wray Phillips, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; tail lamps; proper equipment on vehicles required; driver must be licensed; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; alteration of identifying numbers on motor vehicles.

Lorena Moreno, 28, Grand Prarie: Domestic abuse.

Shannon Russell Moore Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Joseph Bradley Granich, 19, Sulphur: Robbery; theft under $1,000.

Louis James Stoddard, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of or dealing in illegal weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Crystal May Foreman, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of or dealing in illegal weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon.

John Christopher Antoine, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Gary Neal Pryor Jr., 52, Ragley: Trespassing; attempted motor vehicle theft under $5,000.

Jonathin David Babineaux, 20, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry James Guillory, 29, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Nita Louise Hebert, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jeremiah Kyle Manuel, 39, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000; attempted property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

Heather Marie Trimble, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Troy Bartholomew Zackery Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; battery; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; following vehicles.

Leigh Marvin Scott, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Steven Ray Anthony Garland, 36, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Michael Aaron Watkins, 24, Sulphur: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).

Chase Matthew Doyle, 28, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Telicia Michelle Lasalle, 48, Cameron: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges).

Ashley Dawn Shelden, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

