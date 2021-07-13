50/50 Thursdays
Suspect arrested in 2019 bank fraud case

Jermaric T. Andrus, 22, Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of helping numerous suspects commit bank fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office’s continuing investigation into a case involving 8 individuals accused of bank fraud in 2019 resulted in the discovery of a new suspect.

Jermaric T. Andrus, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested after detectives say they discovered he had assisted the suspects in that case collect money out of ATM’s fraudulently.

Judge Robert Wyatt signed a warrant for Andrus’ arrest in the amount of $125,000 on July 2, 2020.

Andrus was arrested on July 8, 2021, and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility for racketeering, 63 counts of bank fraud, theft over $25,000, and the unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that all suspects involved in the case have since been arrested.

