SOWELA adds four planes to fleet

Cessna 337 purchased for the SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Program.
Cessna 337 purchased for the SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Program.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program has added four airplanes to its fleet through a $635,000 donation from an anonymous donor, school officials announced Tuesday.

The new planes are a Cessna Citation, a Cessna 337, a Cessna Skycatcher, and a Piper Arrow.

SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Technology program now has 13 planes in its fleet.

SOWELA says there are currently 34 students enrolled in the program, which was started in 1968.

Cessna SkyCatcher purchased for the SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Program.
Cessna SkyCatcher purchased for the SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Program.
Cessna Citation purchased for the SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Program.
Cessna Citation purchased for the SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Program.
Piper Arrow purchased for the SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Program.
Piper Arrow purchased for the SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Program.

