SOWELA adds four planes to fleet

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program has added four airplanes to its fleet through a $635,000 donation from an anonymous donor, school officials announced Tuesday.

The new planes are a Cessna Citation, a Cessna 337, a Cessna Skycatcher, and a Piper Arrow.

SOWELA Aviation Maintenance Technology program now has 13 planes in its fleet.

SOWELA says there are currently 34 students enrolled in the program, which was started in 1968.

