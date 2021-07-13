Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard returning for fifth season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball pitching staff and new pitching coach Jason Kelly will have a couple of veterans to work with heading into next season. On Monday, July 12 senior right-handed pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard announced on Instagram that he would be returning for this fifth season in Baton Rouge.

The announcement came shortly after senior closer Devin Fontenot announced that he would be returning for his final season in Baton Rouge as well. Hilliard on Instagram stating, “well boys and girls....looks like we’ll be holding the rope for one more year.”

On Monday, the Tigers saw two weekend starters drafted in Jaden Hill, whose season came to an end when he had Tommy John surgery, but was still selected in the second round by the Colorado Rockies and Tiger ace Landon Marceaux was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels.

Hilliard returns with a ton of experience and was named a 2018 Freshman All-American and was also named to the 2018 All-SEC Freshman team as well. During the 2021 season, Hilliard was a key piece having filled into the weekend rotation after Hill went down earlier in the season.

The Central, La. native went 6-0 in eight starts with a 4.31 ERA, allowing 46 hits, over 54.1 innings pitched, while striking out 53 in 2021. For his career, Hilliard has seen time as both a starter and a reliever out of the bullpen and has a 16-9 record in 26 starts, allowing 159 hits, over 175.1 innings pitched with 181 strikeouts.

