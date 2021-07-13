50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pair of LSU outfielders announce return for next season

LSU Baseball
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU outfielders announced that they would be returning to Alex Box next season after both of them went undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Junior outfielders Giovanni DiGiacomo and Gavin Dugas announced on Twitter that they would be back in Baton Rouge for the 2022 season. They join pitchers Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot both who announced they would be returning for another season on Monday, July 12.

Dugas, had a breakout season for the Tigers hitting .295 in his first full season starting in the outfield. Dugas led the team with 19 home runs, he collected 65 hits, including 13 doubles, and three triples. Dugas also had 66 RBI.

RELATED: LSU’s Devin Fontenot announces return for final season

DiGiacomo’s season was plagued with a pulled hamstring that bothered him all season. The Naples, Florida native appeared in 31 games for the Tigers he hit .293 going 29-for-99 at the plate with four doubles, a triple and two home runs, he also collected 16 RBI.

RELATED: Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard returning for fifth season

LSU’s starting nine from last season will be returning for one more go in the purple and gold.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Chris Joyce No. 6 McNeese Impact player
7in7 Top Mcneese Impact Players #6
LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson (left)
EXCLUSIVE: New LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson grants 1-on-1 interview
Will Wade adds Brandon Chambers to Tigers staff
Ma'Khail Hilliard (52)
Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard returning for fifth season