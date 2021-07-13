Pair of LSU outfielders announce return for next season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU outfielders announced that they would be returning to Alex Box next season after both of them went undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Junior outfielders Giovanni DiGiacomo and Gavin Dugas announced on Twitter that they would be back in Baton Rouge for the 2022 season. They join pitchers Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot both who announced they would be returning for another season on Monday, July 12.

We ain’t done yet Tiger Nation, how about another year of LSU baseball. 😎 #geauxtigers — Giovanni DiGiacomo (@como_rapido) July 13, 2021

Dugas, had a breakout season for the Tigers hitting .295 in his first full season starting in the outfield. Dugas led the team with 19 home runs, he collected 65 hits, including 13 doubles, and three triples. Dugas also had 66 RBI.

DiGiacomo’s season was plagued with a pulled hamstring that bothered him all season. The Naples, Florida native appeared in 31 games for the Tigers he hit .293 going 29-for-99 at the plate with four doubles, a triple and two home runs, he also collected 16 RBI.

LSU’s starting nine from last season will be returning for one more go in the purple and gold.

