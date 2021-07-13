50/50 Thursdays
Moss Bluff Wendy’s reopens

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Back in February, Moss Bluff residents came together on Facebook to reminisce about a fast-food chain being demolished.

“It was a place that I don’t know if you’re living in the community, and you go there like on a regular basis, it’s just familiarity, and so it’s always sad to see something that’s very familiar be replaced,” said Stephanie Roe, a former Moss Bluff resident.

Flash forward to July 12 — the community is once again welcoming back a sense of familiarity.

“It’s been here for so many years and people, you know, the memories, and then, plus the food’s good,” said Tracy Parker, a resident. “And to see them so determined to get it built as fast as they did it was really inspiring.”

Monday afternoon, Wendy’s held an official grand opening for its Moss Bluff location.

“It means a lot to the community because a lot of people lost a lot of the things around here, and everybody’s rebuilding,” said David Meaux, General Manager at Wendy’s. “It took us ten months to rebuild, and some other people are still rebuilding now, including myself.”

Meaux says this construction comes with new a new dining area.

“We had an old Hardee’s building for like 40 years over here, so we’re very glad to have the new Wendy’s and outside dining for our customers,” he said. “I think they’re going to enjoy that after school, kids and everybody.”

For Mary Henry, while she no longer lives in the area, she says she still considers it a part of her community.

“I know that there are many groups of people, from old to young, who consider this to be like, you know, really a central place in this community,” she said. “I told you earlier that I’m from Ragley, but I consider this a part of my community.”

A tasty sign of recovery.

