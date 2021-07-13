Local law enforcement detail stance on permit-less carry bill

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The fallout from the latest Louisiana legislative session gained new steam last week in Baton Rouge after dozens of law enforcement agencies spoke in opposition to a potential veto override session at the capitol.

Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell was among those who traveled to Baton Rouge to call on legislators to keep the current concealed carry requirements in place.

”Law enforcement officers have training...they have a post requirement.”

If you ask Chief Shawn Caldwell, training is an essential tool of the trade.

”For anyone to possess a handgun concealed without any training...without any training whatsoever --I just don’t believe that to be safe,” Caldwell said.

He along with other chiefs across the state making their message clear to lawmakers.

”Would it embolden some people to act when they wouldn’t act, possibly...It could cause people to become more victims,” Caldwell said.

With nearly 30 years of experience as a police officer, Caldwell said such a bill takes away a certain responsibility local agencies have to its citizens.

”To go over some legal issues, handgun safety issues, nomenclature...how to properly store and handle the weapon as well as going to the range and shooting it. It’s very minimal standards but you learn a lot of things. You learn where you can and can’t carry it.”

With increased tensions between law enforcement and communities over the last few years, some say Senate Bill 118 would only add to that.

Constitutional Carry Bill - Provides relative to the concealed carrying of firearms.

Senate Bill 118

Cleared the Senate 27-9 and the House 73-29

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on Veto of Senate Bill 118:

“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman and hunter. But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me.

”70 percent of people of Louisiana believe we have the right balance in place to have a permit to carry a concealed weapon--I happen to agree with that,” said Governor Edwards.

During a recent visit to the Lake Area marking the groundbreakings of Port Wonder and BioLab, the governor further defended his decision regarding Senate Bill 118 and Senate Bill 156 (Transgender Proposal) in addition to his opposition of an override session.

Lawmakers are more than likely expected to meet later this month for a historic veto session to try to overturn the governor’s rejection of that measure and other legislation from the regular session.

Ballots in favor or against the session would be due by July 15. By law, the session would begin on July 20 and last no more than five days.

Louisiana lawmakers have only overturned two gubernatorial vetoes and have never held a veto override session under the current state constitution.

