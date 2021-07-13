50/50 Thursdays
Lake Area Adventures summer camp makes its return

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Are you looking for a little adventure? Well, a Lake Charles business is creating new ways to bring the community together for a little fun.

Lake Area Adventures is hosting its annual summer camp.

Kids who attend the camp will learn how to properly use scuba gear, how to properly rescue people from the water, CPR, different science projects, kickball and more.

General Manager of Lake Area Adventures Tim Robles wants to create a fun yet educational environment for the kids.

“Statistics show that drowning is a high cause of childhood deaths in our country, that’s an easy fix. We want to be a part of that fix. Teach them confidence around the water, confidence in the water, technics of getting safely to the water, then just enjoying the water knowing how to properly swim,” Robles said.

The camp is happening now through Friday and they will be finishing out the week with their monthly movie swim night featuring Nemo.

