Heavy flaring at LyondellBasell after power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Heavy flaring reported in the area of Cities Service Highway, south of I-10, is due to a power outage at LyondellBasell, local officials say.

Photos sent to KPLC by viewers Lee Clement and James Clanton, of C&C Construction, show two flares, both emitting heavy, black smoke.

There is currently no offsite impact reported, according to Dick Gremillion, head of Emergency Preparedness in Calcasieu.

KPLC has reached out to LyondellBasell for more information.

A power outage has led to heavy flaring at LyondellBasell in Sulphur, local officials say. (Lee Clement and James Clanton, with C&C Construction)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.