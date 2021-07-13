50/50 Thursdays
Heavy flaring at LyondellBasell after power outage

A power outage has led to heavy flaring at LyondellBasell in Sulphur, local officials say.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Heavy flaring reported in the area of Cities Service Highway, south of I-10, is due to a power outage at LyondellBasell, local officials say.

Photos sent to KPLC by viewers Lee Clement and James Clanton, of C&C Construction, show two flares, both emitting heavy, black smoke.

There is currently no offsite impact reported, according to Dick Gremillion, head of Emergency Preparedness in Calcasieu.

KPLC has reached out to LyondellBasell for more information.

