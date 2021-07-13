Harold Campbell to stand trial in connection with 2019 shooting death of his wife

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Harold Campbell is charged with murdering his wife Edwina. And his trial is just getting underway.

A jury of 12 people and two alternates has been picked in the trial of Campbell, accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.

51-year-old Edwina Campbell was shot and killed on May 1st, 2019 near First Avenue and Gieffers Street in Lake Charles.

Friends and family called her Winnie and describe her as an outgoing and energetic person who is dearly missed.

When it happened Lake Charles police say they arrived at the scene and found her shot dead.

No word yet as to what may have been the motive or circumstances surrounding the killing.

But prosecutors will tell jurors what they expect to prove in opening statements. The defense will have that option too...and then the evidence phase of the trial gets underway.

No word yet as to what time openings will begin.

