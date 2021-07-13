FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy afternoons ahead, a few storms around each day

Rain chances more scattered in nature through this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Tuesday is starting off a little cooler with temperatures so far this morning back into the lower to middle 70′s with a few upper 60′s sprinkled into the mix north of I-10. We can expect more sunshine as we head into the afternoon, which will help to warm our temperatures quickly, but another round of showers and storms will arrive into the early afternoon.

Scattered storms likely as we head into the afternoon (KPLC)

As you being to make your way out the door this morning, you’ll feel the oppressive start once again thanks to high humidity as winds remain out of the south continuing to pump in plenty of moisture to the area. Thankfully our rain chances are much lower this morning as the upper level disturbance that brought our showers and storms on Monday has moved off to our east. Don’t let you guard down though because the chance of afternoon storms remains in the forecast so make sure to grab the rain coat or umbrella before heading out. Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning and into the afternoon as highs reach the upper 80′s to lower 90′s before our sea breeze kicks off showers and storms into the afternoon. Good news is that the storms we see today will be less widespread as some may not see any rain today, which would be welcomed news with the soggy pattern we have been stuck in.

Scattered storms and soggy soils make mowing a little tricky (KPLC)

The weather pattern we are in right now doesn’t look to change a whole lot over the coming days as the jet stream remains to our north and that means we have no fronts to push through to change the weather. Instead we have high pressure sitting off to our south and east bringing plenty of moisture in and keeping our rain chances in play as it sits just far enough away to keep us unsettled. Highs stay steady through the middle and ending part of the week as we consistently stay in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s which is close to average. Scattered storms remain a daily theme so any outdoor activities you may have will have to be watched closely through the afternoon for any lightning as storms approach, but they will be just fine to get in as storms won’t last long.

Our summer time set up continues with afternoon storms (KPLC)

Looking down the line into the weekend and next week more of the same can be expected as showers and storms remain with us with no sign of a clearing front of change in the pattern ahead. Thankfully we do have some showers and storms around to help cool us off briefly and we aren’t dealing with the extreme heat, but our heat indices will be on the higher side with it feeling more like the upper 90′s to triple digits at times. All remains quiet across the tropics with no new development expected over the next 5 days, which is always welcome news.

Rain amounts of 1-2 inches still possible through the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

