50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts
FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS...
Bezos’ Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space
Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12,...
Taco Bell employee charged with arson after ‘playing with fireworks’ in restaurant
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to situation at gas station in Wisconsin