Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has presumptively identified the body found on Monday, July 13 as missing teen, Shamia Little.

Definitive scientific identification is still pending.

Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Curtis Lane between Greenwood Road and Pro Street. Her body was found in a field near Putman Restoration.

On Tuesday, July 13, detectives were seen at Doug Williams Park.

Posted by Tayler Davis KSLA on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Detectives were seen out at Doug Williams Park in Shreveport, La. after the body of missing teen, Shamia Little, was found. (KSLA)

Detectives were seen out at Doug Williams Park in Shreveport, La. after the body of missing teen, Shamia Little, was found. (KSLA)

Detectives were seen out at Doug Williams Park in Shreveport, La. after the body of missing teen, Shamia Little, was found. (KSLA)

Five hours after the discovery, Louisiana State Police canceled the endangered/missing child advisory issued for the teen.

Shamia Little coverage Female’s body found in field in Shreveport

Shamia, 17, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at Doug Williams Park near Jacob and Kennedy Streets. That’s a little less than a half-mile southeast of where her body was found.

Reportedly, Shamia was abducted at gunpoint

On Monday evening, police put up crime scene tape around a home on Gloria Street near Doug Williams Park. Shreveport police say they’re still getting multiple tips regarding the investigation.

Authorities added that they’re investigating forensic evidence and blood droplets found in Doug Williams Park. The source of the droplets has not been determined. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit the group’s website, or download the free P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.