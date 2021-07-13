50/50 Thursdays
2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Jaden Hill selected No. 44 overall by Rockies

LSU Baseball
LSU junior righthander Jaden Hill (0)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DENVER (WAFB) - Former LSU right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill has been selected No. 44 overall by the Colorado Rockies.

Before the season started, Hill was a projected top-five pick but injures derailed Hill’s season as he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

In seven starts for the Tigers, Hill went 2-3 and recorded a 6.67 ERA over 29.2 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts allowing 29 hits. Hill has a high ceiling standing 6-foot-4 with a fastball that sits at 98 mph.

Hill does lack experience as a starter, having only started nine games during his time in Baton Rouge, pitching 39.2 innings in those starts. For his career, Hill had a 3-3 record, with 53 strikeouts, over 51.1 innings, allowing 36 hits. with a 4.21 ERA.

