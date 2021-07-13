50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant outside a mall Tuesday morning, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said.

The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. She said the suspect was hospitalized elsewhere. Police tweeted shortly thereafter that the suspect is dead.

A large section of the parking lot at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn was cordoned off with crime tape as officers collected evidence surrounding a pickup truck, which had bullet holes in the driver’s side window and windshield. Some two dozen police officers, paramedics and other officials gathered at the entrance to the Tokyo Seafood Hibachi Grill & Sushi, and a police helicopter hovered above the area.

The rest of the sprawling shopping mall complex was largely open to the public Tuesday morning.

Baltimore’s police commissioner went to the medical center’s shock trauma unit, where the wounded officers were being treated. Their status was not immediately clear.

The wounded city officers have served on the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which apprehends fugitives in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area, generally for violent crimes.

In February, a deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and wounded, and a suspect was killed, during an exchange of gunfire as law enforcement officials tried to arrest the man, wanted for attempted murder and robbery, in Baltimore.

___

Associated Press contributors to this story include Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Michael Kunzelman in College Park and Mike Balsamo in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95
FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS...
Bezos’ Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space
Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12,...
Taco Bell employee charged with arson after ‘playing with fireworks’ in restaurant
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to situation at gas station in Wisconsin