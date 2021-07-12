50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 11, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 11, 2021.

Joel Flores-Cabieles, 22, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; First offense DWI.

Justin James Shrope, 32, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

Matthew David Allen, 30, Sulphur: Mischief; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.

Jason Scott Simcox, 40, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Erwin Rushing, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

William Robert Landry, 42, Creole: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; first offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Kendall Dwayne Pouchie Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

John Timothy Fruge Jr., 40, Sulphur: Resistin an officer; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Andres Cruz-Garcia, 28, Lake Charles: Identity theft; theft under $5,000; instate detainer.

