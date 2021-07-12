Sheriff’s officials: Person robbed while buying gun advertised on Snapchat

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A person attempting to purchase a firearm advertised on Snapchat was instead robbed by two people when he showed up to buy the gun, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies investigated the report of a robbery Saturday, July 10, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Ivey says the victim reported he attempted to purchase a firearm that was advertised on Snapchat.

The victim arrived at a location on Earl Duhon Road to buy the gun and was robbed by two individuals, according to Ivey.

Deputies located Kolby Reece Ardoin, 18, of Roanoke, and arrested him shortly after, according to Ivey.

Ivey says Ardoin was booked into the parish jail for simple robbery.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and expect an arrest warrant to be issued for the second individual, according to Ivey.

