McNeese’s Will Dion selected in ninth round of MLB Draft by Cleveland

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese junior left-handed pitcher Will Dion was selected by the Cleveland Indians on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft as he was taken in the ninth round and the 276th overall pick.

Dion, a native of Sulphur, was the 24th pick in the round and the fifth player from the Southland Conference to be selected on the day which comprised of the second through 10th rounds.

“It’s all just a rush right now,” said Dion. “It’s a dream come true. The grind starts now. I’m just going to keep throwing and staying in shape. This is one goal. The big dream is making it to the big leagues and playing in front of 50,000 fans.”

Dion was instrumental in helping the Cowboys win their second straight conference tournament title and NCAA Regional appearance. The league Pitcher of the Year posted a 9-4 record with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out a school-record 121 batters in 99.2 innings pitched and tied a school record with 19 strikeouts against Prairie View early in the season.

He earned first-team all-conference and all-Louisiana honors as well as being named to ABCA South All-Region First Team, SLC All-Tournament Team and league all-academic honors.

Dion said he should learn his first assignment sometime on Tuesday and will become the 10th Cowboy player in the pros this season.

The draft will conclude on Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.

