McNeese softball picks up Memphis transfer pitcher

Former Memphis pitcher Olivia Johnson.
Former Memphis pitcher Olivia Johnson.(Memphis Sports Information)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES – McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau continues to strengthen his 2022 roster following the Cowgirls’ historic championship run this past season when dealing with four natural disasters when on Monday he announced the signing of pitcher Olivia Johnson who is transferring from the University of Memphis where she played for former Cowgirl player and head coach Natalie Poole.

The Dry Prong native appeared in 17 games for the Tigers this past season as a freshman, starting in seven of those contests. She threw 27 innings, striking out 12 batters. She’ll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Cowgirls.

“We are excited to welcome Olivia, who brings another look to our pitching staff,” said Landreneau. “She can command the ball well and change speeds on any given count. I think we have a solid bullpen going into next year and Olivia brings even more pieces to the puzzle to continue our upward success for the future of this program.”

At Holy Savior Menard High School, Johnson earned first-team all-district, all-region and all-state honors multiple years while as a senior, she posted a 19-6 record with 292 strikeouts, a 1.69 ERA and hit .477 with five home runs in leading her squad to a 22-11 record. In her high school career, she popped 21 homers and hit .516.

Johnson also competed in club ball for the Wichita Mustangs for two seasons, Impact Gold Middlebrook for two years and the Louisiana VooDoo for one season. In 2015, she helped lead her team to the ASA Southern Nationals championship while in 2018, her squad placed fourth at the PGF Nationals and posted a 2.01 ERA in her final season of club competition.

Johnson is the second Division I transfer the Cowgirls have signed during the offseason. Landreneau inked Tennessee transfer infielder Josie Willingham back in June.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 35-26 season that saw them win the Southland Conference Tournament title and qualify for their fourth NCAA Tournament in the last five years. McNeese posted a 1-2 mark at the Baton Rouge Regional that included a dominating 12-0, run-rule win over George Washington.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

