LSU lands three-star lineman Fitzgerald West

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 14th commitment for the class of 2022 when three-star lineman Fitzgerald West announced his decision to play for the Tigers on Saturday, July 10. West announced his commitment via Twitter.

West a product out of Lafayette Christian Academy and during LSU’s OL/DL Camp was open to playing both sides of the ball and head coach Ed Orgeron extended the offer to West.

The LCA product chose the Tigers over offers from SMU, Tulane and Alabama. West ranks as the No. 107 overall defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports and is the No. 41 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana.

The Tigers recruiting class currently sits at No. 4 overall in the country and are ranked No. 1 in Southeastern Conference according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list for the class of 2022.

QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.

OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.

S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.

TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.

DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.

WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.

OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.

CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.

WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.

WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.

K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.