50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU lands three-star lineman Fitzgerald West

LSU Football
LSU Football(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 14th commitment for the class of 2022 when three-star lineman Fitzgerald West announced his decision to play for the Tigers on Saturday, July 10. West announced his commitment via Twitter.

West a product out of Lafayette Christian Academy and during LSU’s OL/DL Camp was open to playing both sides of the ball and head coach Ed Orgeron extended the offer to West.

The LCA product chose the Tigers over offers from SMU, Tulane and Alabama. West ranks as the No. 107 overall defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports and is the No. 41 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana.

The Tigers recruiting class currently sits at No. 4 overall in the country and are ranked No. 1 in Southeastern Conference according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list for the class of 2022.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons at Newman. (Source: Garland...
Arch Manning finishing up recruiting trips, turning focus to upcoming Newman season
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA
Frank Wilson hosts successful Elite Showcase football camp
Frank Wilson football camp PKG 6.19.21
Frank Wilson to hold first Elite Showcase camp at McNeese
Frank Wilson Elite Showcase PKG
Arch Manning will be a junior this fall for Newman
Memorable weekend for 2023 Louisiana QB’s