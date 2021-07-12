50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Departing Gen. Austin Miller talks about what's needed for peace in Afghanistan.
Departing general talks about Afghanistan's prospects
FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los...
Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the death toll had reached 94 in last...
Death toll at Miami-area condo collapse site climbs to 94
Temperatures warm as we see some sunshine heading into the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms starting out this morning, storms around each day this week
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices