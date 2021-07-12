50/50 Thursdays
Four-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis leads to death of Texas woman

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Four-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Parish Monday morning resulted in a Texas woman being transported to a Jennings area hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Troop D responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-10 mile marker 53, about one mile west of LA 99 (Welsh), in Jefferson Davis Parish on Monday, July 12, shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The crash claimed the life of Barbara Ann Nance, 66, of Pearland, TX, according to Senegal.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Freightliner 18-wheeler, driven by Joseph Guillory, 67, of Lake Charles, was traveling east on I-10 prior to the crash, according to Senegal.

Senegal says as Guillory encountered traffic congestion during a rainstorm, he failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

After the initial impact with the Sonata, the 18-wheeler veered to the right and struck the rear of a 2015 Mazda CX-5 (SUV) that was stopped on the roadway due to the congestion, according to Senegal.

Senegal says the impact from the 18-wheeler also caused the Sonata to strike an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Nance, who was the front-seat passenger in the Mazda, was not properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, according to Senegal.

She was transported to a Jennings area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to Senegal.

The driver and the other occupants of the Mazda were all properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, according to Senegal.

Senegal says Guillory and the other two drivers involved were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Guillory and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation, according to Senegal

