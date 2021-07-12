Former Sulphur Tor Connor Cooke drafted by Toronto in 10th round of 2021 MLB Draft

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - UL Lafayette pitcher Connor Cooke is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization. The Sulphur alum was selected in the 10th round with the 302nd pick on Tuesday in the 2021 MLB Draft.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Cooke said. “You work your whole life for this moment to hear your name called on TV like that— it feels great.”

Cooke confirmed with KPLC 7 Sports his intention to sign with Toronto.

“It’s always tough because I love all my teammates and coaches at UL and the city of Lafayette,” Cooke admitted. “But it’s time to move on and start the next chapter in my life.”

Cooke had a breakout 2021 campaign posting a 2.04 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched with 90 strikeouts. In conference play, Cooke boasted a 1.64 ERA, while ranking first in opposing batting average (.146) and second in strikeouts (60).

The Sulphur alum earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference and First Team All-Louisiana honors following his big season.

In three years with the Cajuns, Cooke threw 125 innings, compiling a 10-4 record with a 3.82 ERA.

