First Alert Forecast: More typical summer weather this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early Monday we had an upper level disturbance move across our area, this is why we had a line of showers and storms move through. Since then we have been rain-free and will likely remain that way for the rest of the day into the night.

Some good news and some bad news, for the next week or so we will remain in a pretty typical summer weather pattern. This is bad because that still means we have more rain in the forecast. But that is good because we will get some cooling relief during the afternoon. These showers and storms will be most likely in the afternoon into the early evening hours. So for the most part mornings should be good for outdoor plans.

Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. But it will be humid so it will feel warmer with heat indices near 100 during the afternoons before cooling showers arrive. I am placing the rain chance at 40% each day now through next week. The only thing that could change things would be if another upper level disturbance crosses over our area similar to what happened Monday; and predicting those more than 24 hours out is nearly impossible.

The tropics remain very quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next week or so at least. It is normal for there to be periods of time with no tropical activity, especially early in the season like this.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

