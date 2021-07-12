50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: More typical summer weather this week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early Monday we had an upper level disturbance move across our area, this is why we had a line of showers and storms move through.  Since then we have been rain-free and will likely remain that way for the rest of the day into the night.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Some good news and some bad news, for the next week or so we will remain in a pretty typical summer weather pattern.  This is bad because that still means we have more rain in the forecast.  But that is good because we will get some cooling relief during the afternoon.  These showers and storms will be most likely in the afternoon into the early evening hours.  So for the most part mornings should be good for outdoor plans.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.  But it will be humid so it will feel warmer with heat indices near 100 during the afternoons before cooling showers arrive. I am placing the rain chance at 40% each day now through next week.  The only thing that could change things would be if another upper level disturbance crosses over our area similar to what happened Monday; and predicting those more than 24 hours out is nearly impossible.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics remain very quiet with no signs of anything developing over the next week or so at least.  It is normal for there to be periods of time with no tropical activity, especially early in the season like this.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Temperatures warm as we see some sunshine heading into the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms starting out this morning, storms around each day this week
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST:KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 12, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - July 12, 2021
Scattered showers back for Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Umbrellas likely needed as we kick off the new workweek