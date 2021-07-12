FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms starting out this morning, storms around each day this week

Rain chances slowly taper off by the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting off our Monday we are watching a few showers and storms slowly making their way in from the north and this could lead to some heavy downpours especially north of I-10. Unfortunately as we move through the week scattered showers and storms will be likely each day with little relief from the heat and humidity as heat indices climb close to 100.

Temperatures warm as we see some sunshine heading into the afternoon (KPLC)

Making your way out the door this morning you’ll want to grab the rain jacket or the umbrella as scattered showers and storms will be a possibility as we head throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. It’s definitely a warm and muggy start for many with temperatures in the upper 70′s to near 80 for areas that haven’t seen the rain fall just yet. The showers and storms will help to keep temperatures down briefly for those areas who see the rain, but expect temperatures to warm through the afternoon with partly cloudy skies returning after the morning rain. Highs today look to top out in the upper 80′s to near 90, which is still slightly below normal for this time of year as we should be sitting in the lower 90′s. A few storms can’t be ruled out into the afternoon, but the better chance of rain looks to be this morning.

Rain arrives as we head throughout the morning and into the afternoon (KPLC)

Our main driving force for the showers and storms early this week is a stalled boundary to our north as well as high pressure off to our east providing plenty of moisture with our southerly winds. The boundary will begin to weaken as we head into the middle part of our week and that will help to decrease some of the widespread rain we see, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as scattered storms remain a possibility each afternoon. Highs stay steady through the week with upper 80′s to near 90 with heat indices making it feel much warmer than that. High pressure will move a little closer through the middle of the week and that will help to keep rain chances to a minimum, but heavy downpours will around till the end of the week.

A few showers and storms possible each afternoon (KPLC)

The summertime setup doesn’t look to breakdown over the next week or so as high pressure remains firmly in charge to our east and no real fronts on the horizon to change that. Until we can get a change expect afternoon storms to remain with us and temperatures to stay pretty steady through next weekend and into next week. There is good news however in regards to the tropics as the Gulf, Caribbean, and the Atlantic remain quiet with no new development in the next 5 days. Enjoy the sunshine we see throughout the week, but also keep an eye to the sky with our afternoon storms.

Showers and storms last each afternoon (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.