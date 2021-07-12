Ben Terry to be featured on Today Show this morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a trying year for KPLC meteorologist Ben Terry, first losing his home to Hurricane Laura and then receiving a cancer diagnosis.

But Ben has continued to forecast the weather for Southwest Louisiana throughout it all and is now receiving some national attention.

Ben will be featured on the Today Show this morning around 8:30 a.m. You can watch it live on KPLC.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.