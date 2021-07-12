Bayou Pigeon man accused of setting fire to house with his family still inside, officials say

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) say they have arrested a man for allegedly setting fire to a house while his wife and children were still inside.

Investigators say Danny Landry Jr., 36, of Bayou Pigeon, La., was booked into the Iberville Parish jail on Saturday, July 10 on the charge of aggravated arson.

SFM deputies say they were contacted by the Bayou Sorrel Fire Department and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning to assist with determining the origin and cause of a residential fire in the 64000 block of L & L Road in Bayou Pigeon.

Deputies say they confirmed the fire was intentionally set and determined the fire began on a mattress in one of the bedrooms.

Investigators say Landry, Jr. lived in the home with his wife and two teenage sons.

“Witness statements indicated that Landry set the fire after an argument with his wife about him needing to find another place to live due to their recent disputes,” SFM officials said in a statement.

One of Landry’s sons reported Landry saying he set the house on fire because, “If I can’t live here, no one can.” Landry’s other son told investigators he put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

No one was injured in the fire.

Deputies say they learned Landry shared his intentions to set the fire with the staff of a nearby convenience store before allegedly setting the fire.

He also returned to this same store after setting the fire to share that he had executed his plan and was taking off in his boat to the family’s camp in Morgan City, investigators say.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Landry’s arrest and later took him into custody upon his return to a nearby boat launch.

According to the SFM, Landry admitted to setting the fire in an interview with deputies.

