Authorities searching for suspects in attempted burglaries

Authorities with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects in attempted...
Authorities with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects in attempted break-ins on Pine Island Highway in Jennings and on China Cemetery Road in Elton. Authorities ask anyone who recognizes the car or the suspects to call the Sheriff's Office at 337-821-2100.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two attempted break-ins, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were first dispatched on April 14, 2021, to a residence on Pine Island Highway in Jennings. The owner of the residence reported that the suspects drove up in a blue car and were seen on surveillance footage trying to kick down the back door.

Later, on July 1, deputies received a complaint of another attempted break-in at a residence on China Cemetery Rd. in Elton. The description of the vehicle in the incident matched the one described in the April 14th attempted break-in.

Jeff Davis Parish detectives believe that the suspects are responsible for both incidents and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle in the surveillance footage to contact them at (337) 821-2100.

