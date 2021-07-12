Astros draft outfielder Tyler Whitaker with their first selection in the 2021 MLB Draft

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have selected outfielder Tyler Whitaker with their first pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Whitaker, (6-4, 190), who has also played the infield, was selected in the third round of the Draft (87th pick).

Whitaker is a 2021 graduate of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV and is ranked 37th on MLB.com’s Top 100 Draft Prospects list.

