Astros draft outfielder Tyler Whitaker with their first selection in the 2021 MLB Draft

By Astros Communications
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have selected outfielder Tyler Whitaker with their first pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Whitaker, (6-4, 190), who has also played the infield, was selected in the third round of the Draft (87th pick).

Whitaker is a 2021 graduate of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV and is ranked 37th on MLB.com’s Top 100 Draft Prospects list.

To see all of the Houston Astros’ 2021 draft picks, click here.

