Annual Tech Camp kicks off today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -While students are still on summer vacation, some are using their time out of the classroom to attend the annual Tech Camp offered by Calcasieu Parish School District.

One hundred and fifty students will get the chance to engage in hands-on learning opportunities throughout this year’s tech camp.

This year tech camp will run for two weeks to accommodate all students while allowing for social distance as a precautionary measure.

Students will have the chance to immerse themselves in Minecraft, lego challenges, as well as robotics.

Technology Training Center Coordinator Pam Nicholson looks forward to seeing students grow throughout the camp.

“It’s neat for us to see, for the majority of them, we’ve never met before and just in the course of the 5 days we watch them go from being shy, timid, and not sure of their ability to code or know what that’s all about but when they leave the smile on their faces when they show their parents the videos they made, or items they made and the fact that they took ownership in that,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson believes their annual Tech Camp is so much more than just a camp.

“We were talking earlier about when we get our list of kids, just the ones that come back to us, our return campers, it gives us a sense of family. It’s one of our outreaches to the community and it gives us that opportunity to just have a well-established program,” said Nicholson.

The program is happening now through July 23rd.

